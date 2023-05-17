Macksville Country Club Mens Bowls

WELL another Pennant season has come to an end, Macksville 4s fought hard and were in with a chance for most of the season, a couple of draws saw us lose momentum and finishing 4th, well done to all the players and supporters.

On a brighter note Macksville Grade 4 skip Andrew Shearer had a great run in the Zone 14 Singles knocking over some of the Zones top bowlers making his way to the final against Kent Price from Park Beach.

Shots were traded throughout the match with great conversions by both players with Kent ending up the winner 25-18, a very close game and a great future for Andrew. Having won the Club Singles Andrew is off to contest the Club Singles Champion of Champions in Sydney early in June, we wish him all the best.

Go Macksville!

Macksville will be hosting the Zone 7 RSL day on the 29th May and hoping for some good weather for a great day out. Now that Pennants have finished, come down and have a game on Saturday afternoons starting at 1pm get your names in early.

By Mark COLEMAN