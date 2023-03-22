Macksville Country Golf Club

BARRY McDonald’s weekend of sponsorship started with a Stableford on Saturday.

When junior Luke Laverty gets it right, as he did on the weekend, he is very hard to beat.

On Saturday he came home ahead of runner up Noel Austin.

Nearest the pins were Gary Clarke (A), Don Forrester (B) and Noel Austin (C grade).

The Open Day on Sunday is one of the Club’s feature events.

Mike Simpson has bragging rights after winning the gross event ahead of Allan Clarke who was runner up.

Mick O’Brien won the Net. B grade net winner was Rod Curtis.

The B grade gross saw Gus Single ahead of runner up Wolf Jurzik with Saturday’s winner Luke Laverty winning the C grade from veteran Graham Vincent.

Longest drives went to Tim Zirkler (A), Graham Everett (B) and Shane Brown (C grade).

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were on the 13th Ross Donnelly (A) ,Phil Bambury (B) and Tony Grebert (C) and on the 17th Kevin Gilbert (A), Don Forrester (B) and John Poole (C grade).

Ladies winner for the third time in recent weeks was Cheryl Fortescue ahead of Lorraine King.

By Max TURNER