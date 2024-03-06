Macksville Country Golf Club



THE monthly Medal and Spoon event sponsored by HLV Partnership saw Steve Ellis maintain recent form to win the Medal (net) with Brad Fortescue winning the Spoon (gross).

These Stroke events require consistency as one poor hole can put you in with the “also rans”.

With Steve and Brad (A) grade winner and runner-up, Phil Bambury won (B) grade from Jo Montague returning to form being runner up.

C grade went to junior Cohen Welsh with Dave Poole runner up.

Straight shooters were Steve Ellis (A), Jo Montague (B) and Greg Zirkler (C) grade.

Jeff Gore, never far from the leaderboard, won the Mid Week Competition with Graham Everett runner up.

Helen Ferrero was winner of the ladies Tuesday competition with Cheryl Fortescue runner up.

By Max TURNER