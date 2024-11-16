Macksville health professional named ‘Rising Star’ in national awards



MACKSVILLE Medical Centre’s Practice Manager Casey Shorter has been named the Rising Star in Rural/Remote Health at the National Rural and Remote Health Awards.

The awards were presented at the National Press Club in Canberra last Wednesday night.



National Rural Health Commissioner Prof Jenny May and Governor General Sam Mostyn AC, joined 180 rural health professionals and distinguished guests from across Australia for the awards, which honour professionals and organisations who have significantly contributed to improving healthcare in the bush.

A dedication to improving health accessibility for the Coffs Coast community and her ability to confidently handle all aspects of the business besides clinical practice earned Ms Shorter the title in a field where over 200 nominations were received for ten awards.

Ms Shorter was also a finalist in the Excellence in Rural/Remote Health Administration category.

“I can’t stand seeing something that’s broken and not do something about fixing it,” Ms Shorter said, referring to witnessing dwindling health services and a community crying out for accessible medical and allied health services.

Ms Shorter has been the driving force behind the transformation of Macksville Medical Centre from a semi-retired, one-person practice into a medical hub with two GPs, two psychologists, an audiologist, and a children’s occupational therapist.

Conceived by Rural Health Pro, these awards are supported by Rural Doctors Network (RDN), as part of a commitment to promoting and supporting health care professionals who serve remote and rural communities, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

“We had nominations coming in from WA to Norfolk Island, and from Tasmania to the Top End, via the desert country of central Australia,” said Rural Health Pro Manager Jessica Rostas, who said she was “blown away” by the incredible calibre of nominees.

“Congratulations to all our winners who have showcased unwavering dedication to keeping local communities healthy,” Mrs Rostas said.

“It is my hope that our winners’ stories will inspire future generations to consider pursuing careers in this vital field and raise awareness of the many rewarding benefits of working in rural health.”

By Ned COWIE