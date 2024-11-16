Flood evacuation exercise to be conducted in Nambucca Valley



THE Nambucca Valley branch of the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) and residents of Kings Point are planning to conduct a flood evacuation exercise to prepare the community for future floods.

The exercise will start at 8:30am on Saturday 7 December 2024 with a fake severe weather scenario leading to a major flood prediction for the Nambucca River requiring the evacuation of Kings Point.



NSW SES will then coordinate a multi-agency mock flood evacuation doorknock of Kings Point residents.

Door-knocking teams will comprise personnel from NSW SES, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Reconstruction Authority and the Red Cross.

“Through this exercise, we hope to measure the likelihood of Kings Point residents to evacuate and to build the capability of NSW SES to work with other emergency services to communicate evacuation information to affected communities,” NSW SES told NOTA in a press statement.

After the evacuation, Kings Point residents and the public are invited back to the NSW SES Nambucca Valley Unit Headquarters in Kelly Close, Macksville from 12:00pm for a free BBQ and Emergency Services Expo.

“The aim of the Expo is to allow residents to obtain more information on how to prepare for future floods and other emergencies as well as provide an opportunity for the community to meet their local NSW SES volunteers and other emergency service personnel,” the statement said.

NSW SES Nambucca Valley Unit Commander Jason Jones said Kings Point is a high-risk community with the potential for “deep fast flowing flood waters to inundate the area and for evacuation routes to close early“.

“It is important for people in Kings Point, North Macksville and the CBD to understand their flood risks, to have an emergency plan and have the Hazards Near Me App downloaded onto their phones with a watch area set to receive flood warnings,” Commander Jones said.

With most major floods on the Nambucca River occurring during the late summer and early autumn period the NSW SES is encouraging residents to prepare now for future floods and storms.

In the lead up to the event, residents of Kings Point can expect a Key Flood Heights fridge magnet containing information on the consequences of flood heights at the Macksville gauge.

By Ned COWIE

