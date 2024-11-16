Bowraville students and emergency services unite for chess tournament



FORTY-TWO students took on local Police and Fire and Rescue staff in a series of four-player round-robin chess tournaments last Friday at St Mary’s Primary School, Bowraville.

Students also had a chance to meet one of Australia’s top-ranked chess players, Grandmaster Zong Yuan Zhao, and take part in a simul (simultaneous exhibition) competition with the former NSW Junior Chess League player.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The event was coordinated by St Mary’s staff member Mel Kemp, who told NOTA that following a successful New South Wales Junior Chess League competition in Coffs Harbour earlier this year, she had noticed the students’ boost in self-esteem as they provided a challenge to every opponent.

“That (Coffs Harbour) tournament highlighted their progress in the game and the life skills they had cultivated through chess,” Miss Kemp said.

The idea to host a students versus emergency services tournament came after a conversation between Miss Kemp and Rick Torning, an arbiter from the Junior Chess League.

Rick saw the potential to showcase the students’ growth in chess and beyond, leading to the decision to film this extraordinary event.

Held on 8 November, the event was documented by a Junior Chess League committee member, capturing the students’ strategic skills in action as they competed against local Police officers and Bowraville Fire and Rescue personnel.

“This tournament highlights more than just the students’ chess skills; it reveals how much they’ve grown personally,” shared Miss Kemp.

“Chess has helped them develop essential life skills like patience, problem-solving, impulse control, and the ability to manage setbacks.

“The game has even strengthened their connections with family members as they take their chess skills home.”

In recognition of the school’s achievements, the Junior Chess League will donate six additional chess sets to St Mary’s, to support students of the school in their pursuit of chess mastery.

The day presented a home-based opportunity for students to demonstrate their growth and skills in a fun, community-centred competition.

Many seemed inspired to continue developing their abilities.

“I got to verse Grandmaster Yuan; he very Miindal (clever, smart in Gumbaynggirr),” Tayven, a young attendee was heard to remark.

By Ned COWIE

