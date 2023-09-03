Macksville Uniting to host Thanksgiving Service

MACKSVILLE Uniting Church will hold a Thanksgiving Service at 1.30pm on Saturday 14 October this year. “Since it is over two years until our church (formerly known as the Methodist Church) celebrates its centenary in Macksville, we have planned to have this Thanksgiving Service in October to recognise and give thanks to our early church members for their commitment in establishing our church,” said Secretary Mavis Ward.



The congregation is now searching for anyone with early photos taken at the church, especially wedding photos.

“Please contact me if you have any.

“I would have them copied and returned to you immediately as I realise how precious these are,” Mavis said.

If you or your family are interested in attending this service, please contact Mavis.

“We are having the service followed by afternoon tea in the church hall and need numbers for catering arrangements,” Mavis said.

Contact Mavis on 6568 2451, 0488 181 907 or at kmward2@bigpond.com.