Massive two-day Pro-Am at Hawks Nest Golf Course sees records met and set

PROFESSIONAL and amateur golfers thronged Hawks Nest Golf Course (HNGC) on 25 and 26 August, clocking some very low scores, and a few records, in the biggest event on HNGC’s calendar.

Originally a one-day event, over the years the Pro-Am has grown significantly, with over 220 golfers, including 62 professionals, playing a two-round PGA Stableford, vying for a total prize purse of $50,000.

“This is one of the biggest prize purses in NSW, so it brings out the best players in the country,” HNGC Golf Pro Andrew McCormack told NOTA.

“The Pro-Am is great exposure for the amateurs with the professionals, but it also brings a massive number of people into town,” Mr McCormack added.

Hawks Nest is a championship-rated 18-hole course, with a rating of 72, and is one of the best wet-weather courses in Australia, but the weather could not have been better on Friday, as ‘pros’ and ‘ams’ alike putted with purpose upon the practice green, eagerly anticipating their midday ‘shotgun’ tee-off, as the early morning round finished up.

Andrew Campbell, the eventual overall winner, augured his victory on Day 1 by equalling the course record of 10 under par, originally set a decade ago by Richie Gallichan.

“Richie’s my best mate, always telling me when I come down here that he’s got the course record,” Campbell said.

A long, hard day of swinging and ball-chasing was rewarded with a gala dinner and live entertainment at the Club Friday night, ready to swing again on Saturday.

Campbell’s form remained indomitable, birdying his final four holes, and swinging a total of 16 under par for the two days’ rounds, setting a new record for the Club.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen but I just put the foot down, I really wanted to push myself to see what I was capable of doing today,” remarked Campbell.

“This is a nice feather in the cap for the Hawks Nest local community and sponsors,” Mr McCormack proudly stated.

By Thomas O’KEEFE