Masters surfers rip in at Birubi Port Stephens
Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 10, 2024

Mitchell Dawkings attacking the lip in the O45 Men's Final. Photo: Bosko/Surfing NSW.

THE 2024 Volkswagen NSW Port Stephens Surf Master's State Titles wrapped up on Friday 31 May after five outstanding days of competition at Birubi Beach.

The conditions challenged some athletes throughout the week, starting off early with some swell and slowly getting slower and smaller until finals day.

In the end it was patience and wave selection that gave those finalists the edge over others.

Local surfers Dean Shaw (O60 Men's) and Mitchell Dawkings (O45 and O40 Men's) both came away with gold in their respective divisions.

"Me and Mitch have just won two state titles, bringing it home for Port Stephens," Dean said.

"We're both just over the moon to win here at home.

"I haven't had a win for about thirteen years and this one's more special than ever."

Following his second win of the competition, Mitchell spoke of his lifetime in the water.

"I've been doing this since I was about twelve," he said.

"I think the ocean has got all the answers to life.

"It's my happy place.

"It's where I turn off.

"Can't have my phone on me or nothing!

"I just love it.

"I don't think I've had a bad surf in years, I paddle out and I just enjoy every moment of it."

In the women's side of the draw, Susan Levett, the competition's oldest female entrant, turned heads with her performances.

Despite the fact that she was the only O60's female competitor to sign up, meaning she automatically took home the crown, she paddled out with the O50's and secured a second spot closely behind Belinda Koorey.

"I drove to Port Stephens by myself from North Steyne just to compete here at the State Titles," said Sue.

"I try to surf as much as I can, I find it keeps me young and I love it!"

Results

O35 Men's Final
1st – Christo Hall
2nd – Paul Snow
3rd – Luke Hazelgrove
4th – Declan Lee Smith

O35 Women's Final
1st – Talina Wilson
2nd – Catherine Craig
3rd – Belinda Koorey
4th – Audrey Hills

O40 Men's Final
1st – Mitchell Dawkings
2nd – Paul Snow
3rd – Christo Hall
4th – Shane Conwell

O45 Men's Final
1st – Mitchell Dawkings
2nd – Paul Snow
3rd – Jeremy Cohen
4th – Paul O'Connor

O50 Men's Final
1st – Ricky Marshall
2nd – Jay McKenzie
3rd – Dale Thomas
4th – Scott Schindler

O55 Men's Final
1st – Glen Valaire
2nd – Michael Callender
3rd – John Mccorquodale
4th – Ged Cook

O60 Men's Final
1st – Dean Shaw
2nd – Ged Cook
3rd – Rod Baldwin
4th – Andrew Johnson

O50/O60 Women's Final
1st – Belinda Koorey
2nd – Susan Levett
3rd – Fiona Bamberry
4th – Greta Francis
5th – Tash Gee

O65 Men's Final
1st – Paul Lupton
2nd – Brenton Schuet

Talina Wilson. Photo: Bosko/Surfing NSW.

Christo Hall. Photo: Bosko/Surfing NSW.