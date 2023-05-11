Masters swimmers win swag of medals at National Championships

COFFS Harbour Masters swimmers returned from their sport’s pinnacle event, the National Championships, with a swag of medals and proud performances.

Masters Swimming clubs around Australia compete in the National Championships held over the Easter weekend.

This year they were held in Hobart with five days of events for swimmers eighteen years and up.

Coffs Harbour was represented by Richard Goddard in the 30-34 years age group, Paul Edwards in the 55-60 years, Anthea Barnfield in the 65-69 years and Hilary Young in the 70-74 years age group.

“The standard of swimming was high with several national and world records broken,” Jamie Marschke, club spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“Each age category from the 18–24 years to the 90-95 years age group had multiple entries from all Australian

States.

“The men and women in their 90s inspiring all in attendance.

“Coffs Harbour Masters swimmers continued their successful ways building upon last year’s Pan Pacific Games and recent State Championships,” he said.

Anthea achieved her first Nationals medal with a silver in the 100m breaststroke and Hilary achieved a bronze, also in the 100m breaststroke, beating off a huge list of competitors.

Richard achieved six individual medals with some incredible back-up racing and Paul experienced his most success to date with nine individual medals, winning the 400m freestyle along with four silver and four bronze medals.

“Masters swimming encourages the social aspect of fun and fitness while also allowing for those who want to compete at the highest level against the best Australia has to offer,” said Jamie.

By Andrea FERRARI