Medal haul for Raymond Terrace swim ace Saxon at NSW Combined Independent Primary Schools Championships



SAXON Hayes has continued his record-breaking feats in the swimming pool.

The versatile eleven year old underlined his potential after claiming five medals at the recent NSW Combined Independent Schools Primary Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Hayes clinched two gold medals in the 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke finals – smashing the 11yrs 50m butterfly record and improving his personal best time by 0.8 seconds.

It was an outstanding achievement by the Stroud Seals swimmer based at Lakeside Aquatic Centre in Raymond Terrace, who also brought home silver medals in the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events.

Saxon also improved his 50m freestyle PB by 0.9 seconds, a just reward for the months of hard toil with Head Coach Mike Abel at the Lakeside swimming complex.

The promising schoolboy has now qualified to compete at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association State Swimming Championships at SOPAC on April 11 and 12.

An elated Abel told News Of The Area that young Hayes’ medal-winning feats at elite level were “an amazing achievement.”

“Saxon is a dedicated and talented swimmer and one of the Seals’ most hardest working squad members,” quipped the respected mentor.

“He deserves all the success that comes his way and if he continues to improve and break records then he is on the radar of qualifying for nationals” Abel added.

“The Stroud Seals squad push and encourage each other in our extensive training program and now exciting prospects like Saxon have raised the bar” said Mike.

By Chris KARAS