Medowie Christian School take win at Junior Theatre Festival

MEDOWIE Christian School is celebrating after taking the prize for Outstanding Vocals at the 2023 Junior Theatre Festival Australia, which was presented in Newcastle.

Medowie Christian College student Lucille Collins told News Of The Area, “I was really excited when they announced we won.



“Our hard work was worth it!

“I can’t wait to perform on our stage next year,” she said.

24 finalist groups from Australia and New Zealand competed in person for the prestigious awards that were judged by a panel of international visiting artists from Broadway and London’s West End.

Now in its seventh year, the Junior Theater Festival Australia is an annual event where students, teachers, directors, parents and Broadway’s best come together to proudly participate in creating their versions of musical theatre greats.

The festival includes student workshops, teacher professional development, celebrity performances, adjudication and the awards ceremony.

For those passionate about musical theatre it can be a world of magic, and while there are principal performers, a whole cast works together as one to create a visual and musical spectacular that brings joy to their audiences.

Importantly the Junior Theatre Festival allows students and teachers representing a diverse number of theatre programs to come together to share their talents, cheer each other on, and be part of an international community of people who care as much about the art form as they do.

By Marian SAMPSON