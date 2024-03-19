Meryl Swanson releases ‘Cost of Living Kit’



NOTING the hardship that many families and individuals in her electorate are experiencing in the current economic climate, the Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson, has sought to help them find ways of easing the pressure on their finances by providing a ‘Cost of Living Help Kit’.

“I created the Cost of Living Help Kit with the understanding that many people in our community are facing tough times,” said Ms Swanson, who has served as the Federal Paterson MP since 2016.



A downloadable resource that contains information on managing bills, obtaining rental assistance, toll relief and applying to the No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS), the ‘Cost of Living Kit’ can help point people to options for better managing their day-to-day budget.

“It’s a toolkit designed to guide people towards the support they need and deserve,” she said.

“In these challenging times, knowing where to turn for help can make all the difference.”

The resource was conceived and developed by Ms Swanson and her staff, who have compiled information from the National Debt Helpline, Moneysmart, LegalAid NSW, Service NSW and Services Australia.

“Household budgets are being stretched by the cost of food, electricity and rent,” Ms Swanson acknowledges in the introduction to the booklet.

It is hoped that the ease of access that the resource provides will go a long way to making life a lot easier for those who use it.

“The impetus for the Cost of Living Help Kit comes from a place of concern and commitment for my constituents.

“I recognise the difficulties that come with navigating financial hardship and my goal is to simplify the process.

“Clear and accessible information is the key for everyone in Paterson, with knowledge and resources people need to improve their situation.

“This is about empowering our community to seek help without stigma or delay.”

The ‘Cost of Living Kit’ can be downloaded from Meryl Swanson’s website at

https://merylswanson.com.au/supporting-you/paterson-cost-of-living-help-kit/, and printed copies are available for collection from her office at 35 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace.

By Lindsay HALL