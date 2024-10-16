Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association returns for another season



BOARDS at the ready, as the Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association (DSA) takes off for another season.

DSA’s mission is to “put ‘Smiles On Dials’ by taking people of all disabilities surfing in a fun, friendly and safe environment”.

The season runs on five Saturdays from 26 October to 1 March at Jetty Beach and Woolgoolga Beach.

“For the last few years we’ve increased our days to provide five surfing days between Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga,” said DSA committee member Richie Goddard.

“Our group provides a free and inclusive day for those living with a disability to come for a surf.

“The volunteers get as much opportunity to network in the community and everyone interacts, bringing inclusiveness to everyone who comes to our surf days.”

At the conclusion of the day’s surfing, a free BBQ lunch is provided by either Coffs Harbour Rotary Club (Jetty Beach) or the Woolgoolga Lions (Woolgoolga Beach), and a presentation is made to participating surfers.

New participants are always welcome, as are volunteers, who don’t need to be experienced surfers.

“One can help on the beach or go in ankle depth,” Richie said.

For more information or to register, visit the Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association Facebook page.