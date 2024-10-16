Summer of Cricket: new Initiatives and Sydney Sixers Partnership





CRICKET is set to heat up this summer with a slew of exciting new initiatives, including a groundbreaking collaboration with the Sydney Sixers that promises to elevate the game across the region.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association President Aaron Singh, shared his excitement about the upcoming season with the News Of The Area, highlighting the opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels to get involved.

“The Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association (CHDCA) is inviting players from across the region to be part of our ever-growing cricket community,” he said.

“Whether you’re a budding junior or a seasoned pro, there’s a team for you. From Under 10s right up to Under 16s.”

Senior cricket is also set for a shake-up, with competition ranging from first grade to fourth grade.

Singh is particularly thrilled about the introduction of a new Day/Night format for first-grade matches; a trial aimed at bringing more excitement to the local cricket scene.

In what could be a game-changer for junior development, he also revealed a new partnership with the Sydney Sixers.

“This collaboration is going to enhance junior pathways and provide greater exposure for cricket in Coffs Harbour and the surrounding areas.

“The association is set to launch an Under 19s Colts T20 competition, bringing together talent from Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Nanaglen, Macksville, Nambucca, and Dorrigo.

“Cricket in our region has never been stronger,” Singh added.

First and second grade started their campaigns last week, while juniors and third and fourth grades, are set to kick off on 19 October.

And the action doesn’t stop there.

Fans can look forward to the return of the Opens Representatives, with finals slated for the prestigious C.ex International Stadium.

Junior Representative Games will see the CHDCA take on rivals Lower Clarence, Valleys, and Clarence River in what promises to be a thrilling series.

As Singh said: “There’s never been a better time to get involved.”

By David WIGLEY

