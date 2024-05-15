MidCoast Council and Bulahdelah Chamber plan for the future



BULAHDELAH Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and MidCoast Council representatives met recently to discuss how to increase the town’s attractiveness as a destination for tourism.

Representatives of the Economic Development and Destination Management team of Barrington Coast were in attendance to consider how to brand Bulahdelah as a destination rather than simply a stopover.



Council staff were able to provide information on tourism pop-ups that replace former Tourist Information Centres, and how the Destination Management team can help promote Bulahdelah.

The importance of continuing Bulahdelah’s Tourist Information Centres was also discussed.

One of three Tourist Information Centres in the local government area, it is often the first that people encounter on their journey north from Sydney.

It has been reported that increasing patronage in town is due to increased numbers of visitors from outside the region.

Manager of the Bulahdelah Tourist Information Centre, Kevin Carter said, “We have noticed an increase in not only those from our state and interstate but also from visitors from European countries.

“They are wondering what to do in this area and we think this is great as we have many lesser known gems in this area.”

Being just two hours north of Sydney, Bulahdelah provides a stop off to those travelling north to have a much-needed break.

Owner of the Big Four Myall River tourist park, Gary Ekert said, “We are noticing an increased visitation to our area with people coming to stay a few days and exploring the local area rather than having just a quick stop.

“People from the Hunter region such as from Maitland come to us as a base for exploring our area.”

The potential for further expansion into areas such as agritourism was also discussed, as were events such as fun runs, local markets and food trails.

Fast charging electric vehicle stations were also explored.

By John SAHYOUN