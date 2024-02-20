MidCoast Council calls for Southern Estuaries Waterway Health Group representatives



SOUTHERN estuaries of the MidCoast Council area are the focus of a renewed call for specific community representatives to form a new reference group in the Local Government Area.

The region specified includes Wallis, Myall and Smiths Lakes, Karuah River, North Arm Cove, Kore Kore, Khappinghat Creeks and Black Head Lagoon, with Council compiling a new ‘Southern Estuaries Reference Group’.



Council’s goal is to develop a Coastal Management Program (CMP) to “provide strategic direction for future management of the Southern Estuaries and their catchments”.

“During our Community Conversations last year, it was clear there were several residents in the area concerned about waterway health in the region,” Tanya Cross, Council’s Sustainability and Natural Assets Coordinator told NOTA.

“It was a big topic, and this is the perfect opportunity for those people to get involved and have some input.”

The last Community Conversations were held in November, and Council is hoping that more locals from the southern MidCoast Council LGA apply to join the Southern Estuaries Reference Group, fitting quite specific backgrounds.

The Myall River Action Group (MRAG) has welcomed the formation of the group.

“It’s been a long time coming – a recognition of the importance of our estuary system,” MRAG’s Gordon Grainger told NOTA.

“MRAG was formed in 2008 when it was determined we had lost our pristine conditions and were facing a future of murky, smelly waters, loss of marine species, etc.

“We needed community and political help to turn the deterioration around and were forced to deal with eleven agencies, before we were successful in achieving the initial dredge operation in 2015.”

“It must be remembered that this deterioration resulted from a series of mistakes undertaken by earlier settlers and the then Council, it is a great step forward to see the recognition given to the importance of our estuary systems.”

Potential members can view quite specific descriptions of what sort of community members Council is seeking, and complete a nomination form on Council’s website – www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Southern-Estuaries-Reference-Group.

Nominations close Monday 26 February.

By Thomas O’KEEFE