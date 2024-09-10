MidCoast Council seeks seniors’ feedback



MIDCOAST Council is seeking feedback from seniors about life on the Myall Coast.



“We are halfway through the MidCoast Ageing Strategy and we want to check in with our community to see how they are feeling about living on the MidCoast,” said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council’s Manager of Libraries Community and Cultural Services.

“With one of the oldest populations in Australia, it is really important to make sure our region is a great place where we can live and age well,” said Mr Mills.

The MidCoast Ageing Strategy consultation is open from Monday 2 September to Sunday 20 October.

Complete the online survey to go in the draw for your chance to win one of two $25 MidCoast Shop vouchers.

You can also provide feedback in person on Wednesday 25 September from 10.30am – 12.30pm at Tea Gardens Library.

To complete the survey, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ageing-strategy-check-in.