Mini art-fest wows kids at Stuarts Point

CLOWNING around, dancing and creating, dozens of children took to the Stuarts Point Art House holiday workshops.

There were four inclusive participatory children’s events over three days during the last week of school holidays as part of ‘Act2vate’, a heavily subsidised initiative introduced by SmartArts.



The two-hour session on Tuesday 11 July, ‘Cultural Arts’, was thoughtfully facilitated by local Gumbaynggirr artist Elaine Carmody, with participants each producing a printed tote bag using stencils, tile prints and paint informed by Elaine’s contemporary art practices.

Mothers Natalie Walsh and Kristie Forche travelled from Frederickton and Kempsey (respectively) so their children could benefit from the event and Natalie lauded the show, “we love coming here to Stuarts Point and the kids really enjoy playing at the foreshore park”.

On Wednesday 12 July musical theatre workshops for children aged 5-7 and then ages 8-12, were well attended.

Hannah Date, principal of the local Encore Performing Arts Academy, led the children in cultivating skills such as communication, creativity and critical thinking while singing, dancing and acting.

South West Rocks mother of two, Julia George, said, “it’s great to be here, both my kids enjoy going to lessons for musical theatre and hip-hop on Tuesday afternoons at South West Rocks during the school term, so this is a welcome holiday event.”

On Thursday 13 July, children were again eager to activate their dancing feet as touring dance artist Alfira O’Sullivan, from Suara Indonesian Dance, shared her infectious energy by introducing the physical concepts of warm-ups, technique, body percussion and short choreography.

With physical vigour still running high, the final workshop was ‘clowning’, and ballerina clown ‘Popcorn’ (Carolina) brought all her energy and myriad costume elements to share activities with the children, while promoting the development of musical skill, mobility, motor skills and the fun of costumes.

By Jen HETHERINGTON