Nambucca Library gets kids creative

NAMBUCCA Heads Library, recently transformed and reopened, became a hub of artistic expression and creative exploration during the latest school holidays.

Embracing the spirit of youthful ingenuity, the library hosted two activities that ignited the imagination of young locals, the Junior Art Class Exhibition and the Make Your Own Musical Box Workshop.



The Junior Art Class Exhibition, a showcase of the vibrant works created by talented local students, was a highlight of the holiday period.

For two months, aspiring young artists have been painting and drawing under the guidance of renowned local author and artist, Noel Robinson.

The exhibition was an opportunity for the young artists to show family, friends and visitors what they had learned over the period.

One of the young artists, 13-year-old Joy Coetzee, told News Of The Area, “I signed up for this art class to get more knowledge about painting and drawing and I learned a lot from Mr Robertson over the weeks of the classes.

“When I do art I feel relaxed and I guess I put my thoughts and emotions into my art work,” she said.

Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban attended the exhibition and was complimentary about the standard of work on display.

In keeping with the Nambucca Library’s tradition of adding a little something extra for children during school holidays, the library organised a Make Your Own Musical Box Workshop.

During this process children were provided with a kit containing everything they needed to construct a working music box.

The kits also contained coloured felt pens for participants to add some originality to their work.

Parents were able to assist where needed, however most of the children were able to complete their individual works on their own.

Library staff suggested parents keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page as school holidays approach to ensure they are able to book places for holiday activities, as numbers are always limited.

By Mick BIRTLES