Farmers market flourishing in Nambucca

ABOUT time is how locals responded to the launch of Nambucca Farmers Market.

It’s a new weekly fresh food and home-made goods market at Gordon Park, Nambucca Heads every Thursday from 2.30 to 5.30p,, “with the best time to come being between 2.30-4pm”, Jane Smith, market coordinator, told News Of The Area.



The market made a modest first appearance on Thursday 29 June and in the past three weeks has been flourishing.

“On the first market day we had six stalls and a hope and a prayer that the community would come and support it, and by 3pm mostly everything was sold out.

“It was such a relief that it was so successful,” said Jane.

Confidence in the venture was established and now the market has regular bookings for all ten allocated stalls and is attracting new stall holders.

Looking ahead Jane said, “we have had such great feedback and attendance that our next step is working with council to be able to have an additional 10 stalls”.

Jane and her wife Kristy Bland own local foodie café Matilda’s and enjoy a friendly relationship with their customers and the community.

They were keen for a new project that fitted with their caring community values.

“The team and I at Matilda’s were brainstorming what we could do to support the village that we work and live in, like sponsoring a sports team for example, and we came up with the idea of a farmers’ market.

“As a business we would love to use valley-grown produce as much as possible and personally we all want to help grow the local food economy,” she said.

They set about planning and liaising with Nambucca Valley Council.

“The council welcomed the idea with open arms and really worked with us to make it happen,” she said.

Equally supportive were the local producers and growers in providing their advice, “and taking a chance on us”, she said.

“I honestly can’t thank the stall holders who attended our first market enough.

“It’s only because of them and the variety of produce they were able to bring that I think this market will be a success.”

The Nambucca Farmers’ Market is being established as ‘your reliable weekly market held rain, hail or shine’ and offers a range of locally-grown and made produce.

“Weekly markets like this help not only reduce food miles, support our local growers and assist small businesses to test their products, but it helps build community.

“The Nambucca Farmers Market is built on the hard work and success of the existing Bellingen Farmers and Producers Market and Eungai Farmers Market that really laid the foundation and demonstrated how a weekly afternoon market could become a pillar of a community,” said Jane.

Working on a foundation of honesty, consistency and reliability, Jane and the team will strive to build Nambucca Farmers Market markets to be, “the neighbourhood’s go-to and become a part of a weekly routine”, said Jane.

By Andrea FERRARI