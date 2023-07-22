Scotts Head farewells Paul ‘Beags’ Crane in true surfer style

IT is a long standing tradition, of Polynesian origin, for surfers to pay tribute to the life of one of their own who passes away by participating in a ritual known as the ’paddle out’.

Surfers paddle out together, form a circle and join hands, speak in tribute of the person, splash water and reflect on the life of the one who has passed.



Last Sunday at Scotts Head more than 160 surfers participated in a paddle out for much-loved local man, Paul ‘Beags’ Crane.

On 2 July 2023 Beags succumbed to serious illness and passed away at the age of 69.

The close-knit community of Scotts Head and surrounding area turned out in the hundreds to either participate in the paddle out or watch from the shore, such were the deep feelings for a man who loved life and saw the good in everyone.

The former plumber and family man was a long time member of the Scotts Head Board Riders Club and a former member of the Logger Heads Malibu Club and was passionate about surfing and encouraging others to experience the beauty of surfing.

Scotts Head Board Riders resident Trent Munro said Beags had been everybody’s friend.

“He would help and inspire everybody, young or old, he was one of life’s gentlemen and an absolute legend,” he said.

Surfers formed a guard of honour from the road down to the water’s edge and Beags’ loved ones carried his ashes to the water then padded into the bay to conduct the paddle-out ritual.

Throughout the day, both at the Scotts Reserve and in the Scotts Head Surf Lifesaving Club, friends and family spoke publicly about Beags and a life well lived, and played music in his honour.

Beags was well known to have a great sense of humour, a positive man who never had a harsh word to say about others, always humble and would strike up a conversation with anyone he met.

He is fondly remembered as a man who had a competitive spirit and would try his hand at anything and encourage others to do the same.

“The fact that so many have shown up to remember Beags is a testament to the bloke that he was and, if he is up there somewhere looking down on us, he will be pretty stoked,” said Trent.

By Mick BIRTLES