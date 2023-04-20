Mother and daughter team triumph at Coffs Harbour Golf Club

THE mother and daughter team of Holly and Milla Adamson had a fantastic golfing day on Wednesday, winning the 2 person aggregate stableford event with a massive score of 80 stableford points.

Milla had a score of 41 and Holly a 39, both terrific individual scores.

Milla, who is only eleven years of age, is improving in leaps and bounds.

Milla’s GA handicap has come down by over 17 strokes in only four months – an incredible achievement.

So Coffs Harbour golfing ladies, look out for team Adamson in future events – they are a great combination!

Tuesday 11 April – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp. with 48 starters

Sponsored by Opal Cove Resort

Overall Winner – Sandra Cheeseman 19. A Grade – Kay Gam 18 c/b, Jo Gal 18. B Grade – Anne Grundy 20, Joanne Torrens 17 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Sandra Cheeseman, Anne Grundy, 6th Suzanne McOrist, Anne Grundy.

Wednesday 12 April – 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with 110 starters

Sponsored by Geoff King Motors

Holly Adamson & Milla Adamson 80, Chi Welsh & Maureen Franklin 76, Mandy Darley & Janelle Passlow 73, Lyn Neaves & Gayle Jones 71, Joan Levingston & Christine Tessari 70. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Greer Galloway, Chi Welsh, Pat Haigh, 6th Greer Galloway, Lynda Bradley, Christine Tessari, 12th Jana Rothacker, Chi Welsh, Athene Brentnall, 15th Dallas Lamb, Holly Adamson, Lea Smith. Congratulations to Amelia Mehmet-Grohn for her fantastic eagle 3 on the 10th hole.

Saturday 15 April – NSW Golf Medal Round 3/Club Medal – Stroke Event with 39 starters

Machelle Nichol (20) 73 c/b, Gayle Jones (14) 73 c/b, Kerry Wilson (13) 73 c/b. Gross Winner – Ada Lynch 87 c/b.

NTP’s – 12th (Pro Pin) Lynn Major, 15th Lindy Ingham, 26th (Pro Pin) Louise Knight. Putting Comp. – Norma Andrews with 27 putts.

By Helen RHODES