Motorbike accident at Boolambayte

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance at about 11:00am on Sunday morning to a report of a serious motorbike accident on the Lakes Way at Boolambayte, east of Bulahdelah.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the 54-year-old female pillion passenger who suffered leg and pelvic injuries after their motorbike slid out after hitting diesel fuel on the road.

The lady has since been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable for further treatment.