MU3A Music Group welcomes new year with strings concert



THE Myall U3A Music Group saw out 2024 with a lively concert, giving its many musician members a chance to add to the chorus and shine.

The concert, held in late December, featured superb performances of a variety of Aussie and traditional Christmas songs.



“The morning tea, supplied by the Music Group themselves, was the icing on the cake,” the Myall U3A’s Annie Rutter told NOTA.

“The whole event was so much fun! Some of the audience had tambourines and maracas and happily joined in to complete a fabulous sing-and-clap-along!”

Myall U3A Program Co-Ordinator Deborah Howe said it was “so exciting to see groups come together, coordinate their talents and give live concerts”.

“The Music Group welcomes anyone who would like to learn the ukulele, but you are also welcome to bring along another instrument to play together with the group – the more the merrier!”

The ukelele and strings ensemble mounted a number of publicly viewable performances last year, including at the Tea Gardens Hotel’s Dolphin Room, and along the shores of Winda Woppa.

Myall U3A co-ordinators are also in the process of confirming classes for 2025.

“The cat’s been let out of the bag, and we can confirm a whole host of courses for this year, including Art Group, Big Ideas (General), Big Ideas (Metaphysics), Card Playing, Choir, French Classes, Friends of Film, Garden and Nature, Music Group, Opera in the Afternoon, Photography Club, Spanish Classes, Writers Group, and Yoga,” Annie added.

More information about Myall U3A courses can be found at www.myallu3a.org.au or at an enrolment day on Tuesday, 21 January from 9.30am to 11.30am at the Hawks Nest Community Hall on Booner Street, Hawks Nest.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

