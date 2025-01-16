Galleries in the Gardens opens ‘True Blue’ summer exhibition



GALLERIES in the Gardens (GiG) artists and friends celebrated summer and the New Year in style with the opening of their annual ‘Summer in the Galleries’ exhibition on Friday 11 January.

This year’s exhibition theme was an Australia Day precursor with ‘True Blue’, and all entrants were encouraged to keep an open interpretation of the phrase and theme.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Many classic Australiana images and concepts were on display, with artists calling upon a range of icons from the humble Vegemite jar, to sculptures of Kombis and jolly swagmen, and plenty of beach and nature scenes. .

The Myall Coast’s local scenery also featured prominently, with the Singing Bridge, Myall River and Bennetts Beach clearly discernible among the many modes of expression.

This year saw several long-time supporters finally throw their hats into the ring with first-time contributions, as well as a few new Galleries members dive in feet-first.

Several first-time visitors admitted being blown away by the calibre of the Galleries, expecting nothing of the charm, eclecticism and professionalism of the institution.

The summer opening was judged by guest Newcastle artist Therese Gabriel Wilkins, who had the ever-difficult task of choosing just one 2D and one 3D artwork to award the prizes.

Bev Struik was awarded the 2D prize for her painting ‘Ozzie Outback’, and Hannah Matilda won the 3D for her floral sculpture ‘Up Mungo Way’.

‘Ozzie Outback’ depicts an almost haunting rendition of an outback scene, with dry and spindly trees fatiguing from the extended drought, but the darkness hanging over the horizon brings the promise of a drenching summer storm.

“This compact acrylic work has good perspective and depth of field, the composition is balanced, the variation in mark making with the use of palette knife has enhanced the scene, adding dimension and textural elements, and the colour palette bringing to life the true Australian outback,” said the judge.

‘Up Mungo Way’ reconfigures a local favourite, the flannel flower, held in stasis in its natural place, as it is still found up Mungo Way north of Hawks Nest, and was once seen all over the local area.

“This ceramic sculpture has compositional balance and employs use of the negative and positive space from all visible sides, there has been an effective use of materials with metal and wood anchoring the ceramic flowers, and the textural leaves add another dimension to this piece,” were the judge’s comments.

“These wild flowers from the Australian bush are ready for the picking.”

The exhibition will run from Saturday 11 January to 3 February.

The Galleries in the Gardens will next host their prestigious bi-annual Anderson Art Award in April, which is open to anyone for entry.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

