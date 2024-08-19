Murrook wins international visitor attraction award



MURROOK Culture Centre has taken out the ‘Visitor Attraction’ category in the 2024 Inavate APAC Awards, at a ceremony held in Bangkok last month.

This international contest focuses on the skilful use of innovative technology and attracted 53 finalists from the Asia Pacific Region, including impressive large-scale projects from China, India, Indonesia, Singapore and beyond. Judges chose Murrook due to the “intention, thought, and care demonstrated throughout the project’s design, specification and implementation”.



“Murrook Culture Centre is exceptional,” judges commented.

“This project highlights how thoughtful audio-visual (AV) can bring complex and rich stories and heritage to life in a wondrous way.”

Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council (WLALC) CEO Andrew Smith told News Of The Area, “Receiving the award is very exciting.

“It’s also a little humbling because we didn’t set out with the intention of winning awards or seeking accolades for the work we invested into, but more so to provide a culturally safe and authentic way of sharing knowledge and stories in a modern landscape of technology that was both interesting and interactive for all ages.

“To be given such a huge accolade for our work means a lot and it’s a win for our Worimi community and the wider community as a whole, with so many operators and tourism suppliers in our backyard providing excellent tourism activities and adventures.

“If our centre is the drawcard that attracts numbers to Port Stephens, how good is that!”

Mr Smith said that winning the award has contributed to increased visitation at the centre.

“The word has spread pretty fast and I guess we now need to learn how to leverage this wonderful accolade, not solely to get more recognition, but to get people to Murrook.

“Our saying is ‘Experience Murrook Change Forever’ and we love that visitors to our centre turn up as strangers and leave as friends,” he said.

The WLALC Board acknowledged the contributions of the Worimi community and Elders to the project, including those who shared their stories for the project.

By Marian SAMPSON