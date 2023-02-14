Myall Coast community celebrates life of Rob Anderson

WITH a soft breeze cooling the heat of the early evening, friends and family of the late Robert (Rob) Hartley Anderson gathered at The Gallery, Tea Gardens on Saturday to celebrate his life and his positive impact on the world.

The crowd, from far and wide, fondly shared happy recollections and many expressed profound thanks for his time in their lives.

Rob’s wife Lee and her family wish to thank everyone who attended, those who couldn’t make it, and also those who travelled to the Sydney memorial gathering earlier this month.