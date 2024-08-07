Myall Coast French group celebrate Bastille Day 2024



MIEUX vaut tard que jamais (better late than never) for the local French language and enthusiasts’ group, ‘Le Francais sans Frontiere’, as they celebrated Bastille Day at Tillermans Restaurant, Tea Gardens, on Thursday 1 August.

Twenty-three die-hard Francophiles assembled to storm the Bastille for the seventh year, and enjoy amazing cuisine, dressed to the neuves in the tricolour theme, honouring the French National Day of 14 July, as well as this year’s Paris Olympic Games.



The luncheon began with an a cappella rendition, led by Tillermans’ Peter Hodges, of La Marseillaise, the quality of which surprised everyone, remarking it was ‘fantastique!’.

The gathered Francophiles swapped stories of their times in France, and other travels, with tales of embarrassing and hilarious faux pas and sublime observations on cultural differences, while the occasion afforded impromptu vocabulary lessons at every turn.

Many joined purely out of personal interest in French language and culture, and, of course, cuisine, and have come to mark their Wednesday afternoon lessons as a highlight of their week.

Their esteemed tutor, Monsieur Georges, from Mauritius, runs classes for intermediate and advanced learners, which often include luncheons and movies to really invoke the culture’s pouvoir.

“Mauritius was, at alternate times, both a French and British colony, so both were learnt growing up, but my first language is French,” George told NOTA.

“It is my passion to share knowledge of French culture and cuisine with our little corner of the world in Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest (TGHN).”

“Bastille Day celebrates the struggle of ordinary citizens against the monarchy, to have a say in their destiny, and Tillermans always very delicately prepares, quite convivial to the occasion.”

French cuisine is, indeed, an artform in its own right, and those present at the luncheon definitely enjoyed the range of artistic delights upon the palette.

“We are very fortunate to have a very knowledgeable community in TGHN.

“They are a privilege to teach, eager to learn, and they put a lot into their preparations,” George explained.

By Thomas O’KEEFE