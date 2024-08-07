Tea Gardens Hawks host ‘Back to the Nest’ day



PLAYERS past and present flocked to Myall Park for the Tea Gardens Hawks ‘Back to the Nest’ day on Saturday 3 August.

The past players and plethora of local businesses and individual sponsors were able to watch most of the Myall River and Tea Gardens Hawks teams play at home, in the last weeks of the regular season, gearing up for the imminent finals.



“We’ve got some beautiful weather, it is so nice to have a bit of sunshine, almost every home game until today has been raining,” said Ben Hanson from Tea Gardens Hotel, the main sponsor of the Hawks seniors.

Kicking off the day was a plethora of junior games.

The Hawks U-9s lost by two tries to Raymond Terrace, the U-11s drew 30-30 with Stockton, the U-13s won 64-0 over Souths Newcastle, and the U-15s girls tackle defeated Stockton 32-0.

Unfortunately, the U-16s boys were frustrated by a late forfeit from Kurri Kurri.

The teams and sponsors welcomed Port Stephens MP Kate Washington back to Myall Park, who came bearing a giant cheque for $120,000 of grant money from the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership (CBP) program.

The CBP program invests in infrastructure projects that aim to deliver positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes, while also promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.

There is a maximum of $300,000 to allocate in each state electorate, the average grant being around $20,000.

This grant to the Hawks RLFC matches and slightly exceeds the same grant awarded, with input from Ms Washington, last year, which helped kick off the Myall Park Sports Complex construction project.

“There’s always impressive stuff going on at the Club every time I’m here, and in between, and this money should go a long way to finishing the Complex,” Ms Washington said.

Later in the evening, amongst the regular post-match awards at the Tea Gardens Hotel, there was also a special Old Boys award presented to men’s seniors player James Sinclair.

By Thomas O’KEEFE