NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off in Bowraville Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley - popup ad Nambucca Valley News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 30, 2023 BCS student Lareen Riley. NAIDOC Week activities were in full swing in Bowraville this week, with local schools coming together to celebrate the occasion. On Monday at Hennessey Tape Oval, Tallowood Steiner School welcomed students from Bowraville Central School, St Mary's, Bowraville Community Preschool and members of the community for an official ceremony and a day of creative activities. On Tuesday, a NAIDOC morning tea was held at Bowraville Central School, catered for by BCS hospitality students. BCS also played host to a NAIDOC Week art exhibition. National NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday), to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth. The origins of NAIDOC, which stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee, can be traced to the emergence of Aboriginal groups in the 1920′s which sought to increase awareness in the wider community of the status and treatment of Indigenous Australians. Tehnaya West, Michelle Jarrett, Theo Jarrett-Biles and Nyokka West – enjoying the art exhibition at Bowraville Central School. Tazmen Robertson from BCS. Elders Penny and Rebecca Stadhams enjoyed a morning tea catered by BCS Hospitality students. Chad Fuller and Kalvin Buchanan-Close from BCS. Smoking Ceremony at Hennessey Tape oval with Elder Aunty Marjory Jarrett. BCS student Roderick Darcy and SLSO Daneil Donovan. St Mary's teacher Alice Magner and BCS teacher Tammy Brennan. Uncle Martin Ballangarry performed the smoking ceremony.