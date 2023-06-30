Little Sharing Library Grows at Fishermans Reach

STREET libraries have become quite a fixture in lots of community locations as a simple outlet for sharing, and the hamlet of Fishermans Reach, just south of Stuarts Point on the Mid-North Coast of NSW, is one of the newest locations for sharing books.

The library aims to stock books suitable for all ages and genres with the establishment of ‘Reach for Reading’.



The ample shelter houses a good selection of books to share and swap, as well as seasonally-selected herbs, cuttings, seeds and seedlings to share.

The basic structure of the library has a history, firstly as the ‘Point Pantry’, knocked together as a successful access point for sharing excess pantry products while our community was isolated during the pandemic lockdowns.

It then relocated to the Yarrahapinni Community House, where it was deemed ‘irregular’ on the site by local council.

The structure was then moved on to reside beside the Anglican Church, and over time fell into dormant disrepair.

The resurrection and repurposing occurred with lots of community support, the Stuarts Point Men’s Shed was most useful in procuring the doors/windows, plus fittings.

Along with the new paint job, fittings and generous literary donations, the functional library is supported by the Street Library Organisation of Australia, which outlines three main goals: to encourage literacy; to encourage community and; to register street libraries throughout the country.

By Jen HETHERINGTON