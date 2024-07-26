Nambucca author back home after North Queensland library tour



EARLY in May, Nambucca author Annie Seaton packed her caravan and headed north for a nine-week library tour to promote her recent release, ‘From Across the Sea’.

“But of course, the beautiful landscapes of North Queensland, as always, gave me inspiration for more stories,” the international best-selling writer told News Of The Area.



Travelling with her husband, their first stop was the North Burnett region, where Annie delivered talks and met readers at six libraries: Mundubbera, Biggenden, Gayndah, Eidsvold, Mt Perry and Monto.

She also delivered a full-day creative writing workshop for aspiring authors in Gayndah.

“After that, we headed north, combining library talks in Bundaberg, Bowen, Mareeba and Mission Beach with a holiday… and research.

“I actually took a break during the trip and did lots of reading and only a little writing.”

However, the administration of her writing and publishing business, as well as the marketing of her many books, is constant wherever she is.

I did spend a part of each day online,” she admitted.

“We moved further north for more talks and spent ten days at Hydeaway Bay near Bowen, and enjoyed a flight over the spectacular reef.”

On the road again, and heading north, she spent “one of the most memorable days” visiting a little town called Paluma, located high in the Paluma Range National Park, the southern gateway for the Wet Tropics of Queensland World Heritage Area.

“We also managed to fit in an exploration of the Atherton Tablelands and discovered the beautiful crater lakes, Lake Eacham and Lake Barrine.

“We then headed back to the coast to Mission Beach, where the local library had booked me for two talks as I have many readers there.

“I’ve already been invited back to speak there next winter too.”

Home beckoned as she is travelling to New Zealand for a writers’ conference in August.

Now that she’s home in Nambucca and trying to cope with the chilly weather, she is working on the final book in the Augathella Short and Sweet series (An Augathella Masquerade Ball) and on the second book in the Daughters of the Darling series (Across the River).

“It’s great to be home, and I was welcomed with much excitement by Barney, my writing buddy pussycat.

“I have been promising local readers a Nambucca Valley-set book for a couple of years, and later this year, I will start researching a historical novel tentatively called Wellington Rock.

“The good news for local residents is that the Nambucca Newsagency is now stocking many of my books, including the latest historical novel, From Across the Sea, set on the Darling River run.”

By Andrea FERRARI

