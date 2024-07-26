Combined effort tackles bush care at Grassy Head



FRIDAY 19 July marked a combined four hour undertaking of bush regeneration on Grassy Headland.

South West Rocks Dune Care participants, alongside 27 Environmental Management students from Newcastle University and the local Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) volunteering team, converged at the prominent headland at the designated 9.30am meet up time.



SPaDCO and South West Rocks Dune Care have worked mutually in the past, and last year the aim was to control Bitou Bush within the dunes along mid Grassy Head Beach.

Mary-Lou Lewis, SPaDCO Chairperson, explained, “This year we were focused on the control of Lantana, Senna and Bitou weeds taking over the endangered plant community of the grassland on Grassy Head coastal headland.

“We were treated with perfect winter weather, whales and dolphins showing off, and with such a view it was difficult to stay focused on the task at hand.”

The entire team were inspired to carry on by the promise of morning tea, consisting of a selection of delicious homemade cakes.

There followed a collective promise to ‘do it again next year’.

“The Newcastle University team were so enthusiastic, and it was such a pleasure to meet young students who are committed to understanding environmental management and willing to apply their skills at Grassy Headland,” Mary-Lou went on to say,

“Volunteers are always welcome to help preserve our exceptional natural environment, we (SPaDCO) will be applying for grant funds from Kempsey Council again this year to employ professional bush regenerators to add value to the work the volunteers do.”

To get involved and for information regarding local dune care visit http://southwestrocksdunecare.com.au/ or https://spadco.com.au/.

By Jen HETHERINGTON