Keep an eye out for Mud Scours



RURAL landholders across the Nambucca Valley are being advised to be on high alert for Mud Scours, or Yersiniosis, after laboratory testing confirmed the scour as the cause of death in cattle on a Far North Coast NSW property.

Mud Scours is a common cause of severe diarrhoea and death for cattle on the North Coast each winter and spring, often following physiological and environmental stressors such as lack of nutrition and cold, wet, windy weather.



North Coast Local Land Services (LLS) say conditions are now favourable for this disease to occur and remind producers to monitor stock regularly.

“Since the disease is driven by seasonal and paddock conditions, it tends to occur as outbreaks and can cause significant losses in affected herds,” a North Coast LLS spokesperson said.

“Some years are particularly bad for the disease with a significant number of properties in a district affected, since many places may experience similar environmental conditions.”

The bacteria require cool temperatures and mud on dry feed, so it is often seen on low-lying or poorly drained pastures, commonly after flooding.

Cases can also occur as lagoons and dams dry out in winter and cattle enter the mud to feed.

However, the disease can also occur on high ground, as in the recently confirmed case, particularly when hay around self-feeders is contaminated with mud from cattle feeding.

“If seen early, cattle will be depressed, not eating, drooling saliva and have high temperatures,” the LLS spokesperson said.

“They then develop a watery, smelly scour occasionally tinged with white casts or blood.

“Some cattle may linger for a week and have a profuse watery scour and dramatic weight loss.

“Others may just be found dead without noticing diarrhoea prior.”

If treated early with broad-spectrum antibiotics, animals may be saved, according to the Local Land Services team.

“It is best to consult your veterinarian about diagnosis and treatment as it is worth ruling out other causes of diarrhoea such as that from stomach worm, salmonellosis or Johne’s disease.

“It is also important to keep scouring animals well hydrated.

“Electrolyte replacement solutions may be required.”

If possible, cattle should be moved to a fresh paddock, however this can prove difficult as farms with the disease often have no dry areas during the risk period.

“Careful observation is essential to ensure early treatment of any suspicious cases,” the spokesperson said.

“If hay around feeders is the problem, remove spilt hay and move the hay ring to a fresh site.”

If you are concerned about your livestock, you can contact the North Coast Local Land Services District Veterinarian team on 1300 795 299.