Request to subdivide rural property of 100 acres to seek gateway determination



TWO parties in Kookaburra Lane have been given the green light by councillors to apply to amend the Nambucca Local Environmental Plan 2010 (LEP) to allow their property to be subdivided although the two lots to be created would be less than 40 hectares.

Ron and Dale Hawkins and Edward Orrego are the owners of 44 Kookaburra Lane, Bowraville, which contains two dwellings and has been owned equally by the two parties as tenants in common since 1980.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

According to Daniel Walsh, Council’s Manager of Development and Environment, the planning proposal prepared by Keily Hunter Townplanners on behalf of the landowners is the best way to move forward.

Councillor Vance expressed his concern with the proposal at last Thursday’s meeting.

“We have knocked back some proposals (to reduce minimum lot size) before and by doing this we could possibly have a problem in future,” he said before asking Mr Walsh to explain.

“The difference with this one and others would be that there is a Rural Residential Strategy in place,” Mr Walsh said.

“The strategy was created to identify rural land that was suitable for rezoning to smaller lot sizes.”

“This situation is unique in that it is a compromise between rural residential small block versus the constraints of the land ecology.

“In short it wouldn’t create a precedent for other land outside that strategy.”

Mayor Rhonda Hoban asked why the land was not simply being rezoned, rather than the applicants seeking changes to the LEP.

Mr Walsh explained that as only some parts of the block were suitable for rezoning, such a course of action would result in the creation of two strangely shaped blocks straddling the existing road.

The next step of the process involves applying to the Minister for Planning for a gateway determination.

If the Minister determines that the project should proceed, the documents will be exhibited publicly and a final decision made by Council.

By Ned COWIE