Fresh safety concerns after vandals destroy breakwall fencing



VANDALS have destroyed sections of the safety fencing along the North Haven Breakwall.

Gaping holes have appeared where aluminium bars and panels have been cut or kicked out and thrown into the river.



Beach to Beach Pathway President Penny Small describes the damage as “absolutely disgraceful” while Dunbogan resident Bruce De Graaf is calling it an act of “wanton vandalism”.

Mr De Graaf cycles daily along the breakwall and says the damage is about 50 metres up from the carpark and is being done “in the dead of night”.

The interim fencing was installed over a year ago for public safety as the gap between the pathway and the rocks was up to a metre in parts.

“The rocks on the breakwall were subsiding and it was a danger to the community,” Mr De Graaf said.

“So they put up this temporary fence.

“The trouble is, the fishermen had no way of getting to the rocks to get to their fishing spot.

“So they put in a couple of pool fence gates.”

Mr De Graaf is not suggesting local fishers are responsible and noted that young people are also known to gather at the breakwall late at night.

Local resident Stephen Weber is calling for a permanent solution and calls the interim fencing “a waste of taxpayers’ money”.

He’s mostly concerned for public safety as the cut bars pose a significant hazard.

“They have virtually destroyed the entire fence, making it dangerous for users of the breakwall, particularly children, with sharp edges and protruding bars,” he said.

“Sections of the fence have also just been thrown into the river, which creates the possibility of boating hazards.”

Transport for NSW Maritime is responsible for maintaining and repairing the breakwall and the fencing.

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has notified Transport for NSW Maritime.

A spokesperson for her office said the department had confirmed it will look into the matter.

By Sue STEPHENSON

