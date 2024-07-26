Camden Haven’s Shelly Watts heads to Paris Olympic Games



FORMER Australian boxer Shelly Watts, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Olympic competitor, will be part of the world’s foremost sports showcase once more.

This time Watts won’t be donning the boxing gloves however.



Instead, she travels to the Olympics, which kick off today, to play a vital role in ensuring the fairness of boxing competitions.

Watt’s journey in boxing began in 2009, following a knee injury sustained while playing soccer during her university days.

After a year of rehabilitation, Watts found herself needing to regain her fitness levels and chose boxing as a way to stay in shape.

Little did she know this decision would fashion the course of her athletic career.

Hailing from a strong sporting background, Watts quickly adapted to the demands of boxing and found herself drawn to the ring.

Winning her first fight in 2010 ignited a passion within her for the sport, propelling her to further success.

In just her seventh fight, Watts clinched her first Australian title, paving her way to the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Her appearance at the 2014 games represented a significant milestone in Watts’ boxing career.

Not only did she claim the gold medal, but her triumph was historic, with Watts becoming the first Australian female boxer to achieve this remarkable feat.

However, the apex of Watts’ boxing career materialized in 2016 when she successfully qualified for the Rio Olympics.

Watts told News Of The Area (NOTA) this pinnacle moment “can not be compared” to anything else.

“To go to the Commonwealth Games is a remarkable achievement, as you need to be the best in your country,” Watts said.

“But to qualify for the Olympic Games you have to be one of the best in the world.

“The qualification process is much more challenging and difficult, but to be there was amazing.”

Watts’ Olympic experience did not unfold as planned however, as controversy overshadowed the entire sport of boxing.

A dark cloud loomed over the sport as revelations of widespread cheating emerged.

Traditionally, the International Boxing Federation oversaw boxing at the Olympics.

However, after the aftermath of the scandal in Rio, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to take matters into their own hands, taking charge of the boxing competitions directly.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics proactive measures were implemented to safeguard the integrity of competitions.

One key initiative was the establishment of an Athlete Advisory Committee (AAC).

Watts was among those asked to join the AAC and attend the 2020 Tokyo games, in order to ensure a balanced playing field for all competitors in the boxing ring.

This time around, ahead of Paris, the IOC narrowed their focus on what they needed from committee members and established an Executive Board.

The Executive Board consists of five members; two ex-athletes, one current athlete, and two people with strong knowledge and history with sport, but not specifically with boxing.

Watts will attend the 2024 Olympic Games as an executive member of the Paris Boxing Unit.

Her role will involve supporting the IOC and making serious decisions if required.

“Hopefully I won’t need to,” Watts told NOTA, “because the IOC has made such a valiant effort in making sure everything for the Paris Olympic Games is as sound as possible, allowing the athletes to compete at their best.

“Over the years boxing has given me so many incredible experiences and has had a profound impact on my life.

“I feel very honoured to have been asked to be a part of this role and part of the continuing development of boxing at the Olympic Games.”

The Paris Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

By Kim AMBROSE