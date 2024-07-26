Community at 3 faces critical deadline to secure funds for transitional housing initiative



THE clock is ticking for Community at 3.

The local organisation has until August 30 to secure the funds necessary to purchase the decommissioned Country Pines Motel in Kew, which they plan to transform into transitional accommodation for those suddenly finding themselves homeless.



Once operational, the organisation says the site could provide temporary housing for up to 100 individuals, including victims of domestic violence and others in urgent need of shelter.

Each resident would be able to stay for up to three months.

Theo Hazelgrove, a representative of Community at 3, expressed his gratitude towards the current owners of the motel, who have generously waited for over two years as the organisation searched for the right property.

“We have been looking for an appropriate site for many years,” Mr Hazelgrove told News Of The Area.

The initiative, which has been eight years in the making, recently saw a significant push with a petition launched by Community at 3 calling on the NSW Government to financially support the purchase of the motel.

The petition garnered over 12,000 signatures and was tabled in parliament by Leslie Williams, the local Member for Port Macquarie.

Despite Mrs Williams’ strong advocacy for the cause, the NSW Government ultimately decided not to provide the necessary support.

With the state government’s decision, Community at 3 now faces a critical juncture.

If the funds are not secured by the end of August, the motel’s owners will be released to sell the property on the open market, potentially ending the community’s hopes for this project.

Mr Hazelgrove praised the community for their generous support over the past eight years and thanked the motel’s owners for their patience.

“The support from our community has been incredible, and we are especially grateful to the owners of the property who have waited patiently for a result,” he said.

The issue of homelessness has become increasingly prominent as the cost-of-living crisis continues to push more people to the brink.

In the past week alone, 26 individuals have sought accommodation due to homelessness through Community at 3.

As the deadline fast approaches, the community’s support and efforts to raise the necessary funds will be crucial in determining whether this long-awaited project can finally come to fruition.

Additionally, there is the option of a private buyer stepping in to purchase the site with the intention of working with Community at 3 to fulfill the project, but no interested party has yet come forward.

By Luke HADFIELD