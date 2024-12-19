Nambucca Bowls Report



WEDNESDAY Dec 11

22 bowlers competed in the Nissan/Breakaway Selected Triples and Ron Hill, J Bracken and Duffo claimed 1st prize. A Cooper, J Sawtell and Bruce Mason were second with Paul Michel and Peter Meehan the Lucky Losers. The Lucky Bowler was Bosworth Ruane but he failed to draw his rink for the Jackpot.

Fri the 13th was not the unlucky day for Wayne Bolton, Ken Summerville and Urky who took out the major prize. Harry Rauchenberger, Mino Bettanin and Charlie Potter were second and Roger McGuigan, Owen Smith and Bosworth third. Syd Campton, Chris D’Elboux and Harry Boston were the Lucky Losers. Again, Bosworth was the lucky bowler and showed his usual consistency, repeating his Wednesday performance in missing the Jackpot.

Sat Dec 14 Club Fours Championship Semi-Finals: M Fredericks, S Seckold, D Nancarrow, B Ruane 19 def B Ford, P Fletcher, W Dargan, E Fleming 10; M Duffus, N Blackford, D Curran, M Blackford 17 def M Flagg, M Dwarte, J Kay, O Smith 13.

Sun Dec 15 Club Fours Championship Final: The Ruane team proved too strong for the Blackford team, winning 22-8, having led throughout. Congratulations to Michelle, Sandra, Dallas and Bosworth’s alter ego Brendon, each of whom played some superb bowls, especially Dallas and Brendon who clinched several ends with great recoveries. And commiserations to Marg, Nerida, Danny and Mark, falling at the final hurdle. Allso thanks to Nerida Blackford for the photo.

Good luck to all concerned in the Christmas Pairs this Saturday and wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and a Healthy New Year on behalf of the Bowling Club.

By Charlie POTTER