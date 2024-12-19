Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



FANTASTIC Summer weather has provided golfers with ideal playing conditions to score well on the Island Course which is in “tip top” condition – well done Greg and his team- we love your work!

Thank you to this week’s featured sponsor – Infill House and Land.

Tuesday’s Medley Stableford was won by Rod Kinnear (20) with 42 points from Paul Ryan (14) on 39 points on c/b from Heather Gray & Colin Wormleaton. Players needed 35 points on c/b for the Ball Rundown. NTP’s to Michael Jolly on 5 and 13, Gary Rumble on 7, Colin Wormleatoin on 8, Thea Kimber on 15 & Colin Wormleaton won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The Ladies played a 4BBB Stableford on Wednesday. Cheryl Gilmour & Dianne O’Leary (22) won easily with 49 points from Donna Easey & Gillian Anderson (29) with 46 points and Lyn Vidler & Joy Green (42) with 44 points on c/b from Susan Barnett & Thea Kimber and Ann Antcliff & Kerrie Jackson. The Ball rundown to 42 on c/b. NTP’s to Kerry Wilson, Gillian Anderson & Kerrie Jackson on 8, Henny Oldenhove won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 and Marilyn McNally won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18. A special day to remember for Jocelyn Mitchell from Coffs Harbour who “aced” the 124 meter 7th Hole – Congratulations!

Stephen Carr (4) won Division 1 (0 to 15) in Thursday’s Medley Stableford with 38 points on c/b from Drew Glasson (9). Great scores in Division 2 (16 to 23) where Joe Street (17) scored 45 points to win from Dennis Ashton (20) with 43 points. Trevor Hopkins won Division 3 (24 to 45) with 37 points on c/b from Chris Brownlie (26). The Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. Ken Klem was hot with the putter, sinking the Longest Putt on “Ecomist’s” 1st Hole, other NTP’s to Ross Morpuss on 5, Gregory McCoy on 7, Graham Watson on 8, Anthony Smith won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Greg Jager got Stu’s ball on 15 & Kevin Mulhall won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Congratulations to this week’s winners in our Friday afternoon 2 Person Social Ambrose of $25 vouchers – D. Lambie & J. Jackson, $15 Vouchers – D. Mann & A. Holloway, and 1 Ball each to D.

Pedlow & A. Wassell. You don’t need any experience nor a formal Golf Handicap to play– just come along and enjoy a round of social golf, with Club vouchers up for grabs.

Saturday was the our Annual “Ham & Turkey” Day Medley 4BBB, sponsored by Greg McCoy – thank you Greg! In a toughly fought competition for the sought after major prizes, winners with 50 points were Dylan Mann & Bryce Pike (28), from Adrienne Smith & Kevin Mulhall (17) on 49 points on c/b from Edward Beaton & Denise Paluch (21). The Ball Rundown to 43 points on c/b. The “Ecomist” Longest Putt on the 1st went to Daryl Wall, other NTP’s to Edward Beaton on 5, Norman Devereaux on 7, Daryl Wall on 8, Steve Frost won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Graham Watson got Stu’s ball on 15 & the Eichorn’s got the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Remember to wear your best Yellow outfit and have your wallet ready for our Cancer Council fundraiser on Saturday 21st December. The final round of the 2024 “Island Challenge” stroke event is on Tuesday 31st December, and book at the Pro Shop for the Elly Stig Memorial Charity Day on Sunday 5th January 2025.

Farewell readers – this will be my last Golf Report – after many years of reporting our weekly golfing achievements, it time for me to relinquish the role and pass the pen to others – thank you to the many readers who have expressed their appreciation.

Good golfing – See you on the Island!

By Geoff McCANN