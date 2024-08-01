Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



GREAT to see the sunshine helping to dry out the golf course – perfect to play our qualifying rounds for the Keno “Lets Play Ambrose” events. Our featured sponsor for the week was Drew Walker Plumbing – thank you for your support!

Tuesday’s Medley Stableford was won by Narelle Delaney (29) with 40 points from Stephen McNeil (15) 39 points. The Ball rundown to 31 points on c/b. NTP’s to Gillian Anderson on 5, Jeffrey Vanderwyk on 8, Kerrie Eichorn won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Colin Habgood got Stu’s ball on 15 and Stephen McNeil got the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

The Women played their 2 Person Ambrose Keno qualifer on Wednesday. Jennifer Ainsworth & Ann Antcliff (14.75) won with 64.25 on c/b from the qualifiers Lisa Guest & Martine Murray (9.75), with Dianne O’Leary & Kerrie Eichorn (7.25) on 65.75 as reserve qualifiers. The Ball rundown to 67.25. NTP’s to Linda Piccin & Debra Gersbach on 5, Robyn Jones & Susan Barnett on 7, Lisa Guest & Martine Murray on 13, and Heather Gray won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Nambucca RSL Club sponsored Thursday’s “Dolphin Day” Medley Stableford. Trevor Peck (25) scored 40 points to win the “Dolphin Day” golf shirt as part of the Trophy Package. Greg Jager (15) scored 38 points to win Division 1 (0 to 15) from Glen Crow (11) with 36 points. Gary Laing (22) scored 39 points to win Division 2 (16 to 22) from Andrew Donovan (20) with 36 points. Donald Lavery (28) scored 39 points from the Gold Tees to win Division 3 (23 to 45) from Kel McGoldrick (24) 37 points. The ball rundown to 33 points on c/b. John Morgan canned the “Ecomist” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Michelle Bennett (Ballarat) on 5, Chris Tinson on 7, Greg McCoy on 8, Thomas Wattison got the”Pizza This” voucher on 13, Lyall Gregory won Stu’s ball on 15 and Anthony Zullo (Sawtell) won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Saturday’s Medley 2 Person Ambrose and Keno qualifier was won by Troy Herbert & Drew Glasson (4.25) with a great score of 57.75, from Steve Frost & Colin Wormleaton (6.75) with 59.25 on c/b from Stephen Doherty & David Rosser (8.75). Congratulations to the first 2 pairs who qualify for the Regional play-offs, the 3rd are reserves. The Ball Ruundown to 61.5 on c/b. Outshining everyone with her golfing skills was Sue Brooks, who “aced” the 8th Hole and also cleaned up on the Pro Pin Jackpot on the 18th Hole – well done Sue! Norman Devereaux won the “Ecomist” Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s with a few tricky placements to Lisa Guest on 5, Greg McCoy on 7 and 15, and Robert Reid got Stu’s ball on 15.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN