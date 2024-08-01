Macksville Country Club Golf



PAUL Hapgood’s Nambucca Heads golf Pro Shop sponsored Saturday’s Single Stableford plus Mystery 4 ball event.

The Mystery is that players do not know who they are paired with until a random selection is made at the end of the day.

Mick O’Brien won the individual competition with Darren Pike runner up, while Gary Clarke and Graham Vincent’s combination were victors in the Mystery.

Neil Cunneen left his run to late finishing with an Eagle 3 on the par 5 eighteenth.

With no B or C graders able to hit the green Mike Simpson was the best of the A graders to win nearest the pin.

On Tuesday the ladies played in Bellingen to allow the Mid Coast veterans to play the course.

The best of the ladies was Cheryl Fortescue with Carmel Freudenstein runner up.

Carla Ross is bound to be losing shots off her handicap after having a 7 under 43 to win the Mid Week Competition in consecutive weeks.

Neil Cunneen on 42 was runner up.

In Thursday’s nine hole Chook Run event organiser Jeff Gore is having to penalise himself at least 4 shots after a six under par 24 points in the first round – he’ll lose another shot if that is a winning score.

By Max TURNER