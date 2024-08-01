Recognition for Northern Beaches young sporting talent



SOME of the Northern Beaches’ best young sport stars have been recognised for their achievements.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan presented thirteen young athletes with a certificate of recognition at a Local Sporting Champions Award event.

Mr Hogan also ensured they were given every opportunity to follow their dreams by confirming they had received grants through the Local Sporting Champions program.

Mr Hogan said it was important to support local sporting talent such as those recognised from the Northern Beaches.

“Those who received the awards have excelled themselves representing the Northern Beaches on the state, national and international stage,” he said.

“The Northern Beaches has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent.”

Mr Hogan explained the importance of the program.

“The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between twelve and eighteen years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

“Unfortunately, succeeding in sport doesn’t just take talent and determination.

“Parents often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions.

“I’m very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.

The latest recipients include Alexa Findlay from Sandy Beach, Australian Football; Zara Johnson from Emerald Beach, Surf Life Saving; Bayley Johnson from Emerald Beach, Surf Life Saving; Sara Bergen from Nana Glen, Surf Life Saving; Billy McGuire from Coramba, Rugby League; Cleo Banister from Sapphire Beach, Judo; Diesel Cheney from Sandy Beach, Australian Football; Jakob Stocks from Safety Beach, Australian Football; Charley Perrett from Woolgoolga, Rugby Union; Arlo Dent from Moonee Beach, Hockey; Kalani Grayson from Mullaway, Touch Football; Zoe Tarlinton from Sapphire Beach, Australian Football; and, Harper Dent from Moonee Beach, Hockey.

“Sport is important in the development of young people: it teaches them life-long skills like teamwork, keeps them fit and healthy, and allows them to excel in something they love and enjoy.

“I encourage any budding champions out there who have the opportunity of competing at a state, national or international event to apply for a grant by contacting my office or checking out the website ausport.gov.au.”

By Aiden BURGESS