Nambucca Leagues Club engulfed by fire



RESIDENTS of Nambucca Heads awoke to sirens and smoke on Wednesday morning, 22 January, with the Nambucca Leagues Club engulfed in a major structure fire.

Emergency services got the call and responded just before 6am, by which time the building was well alight, with plumes of black smoke rising high into the morning sky.



“At approximately 6:00am this morning, Fire and Rescue NSW requested assistance from the RFS (Rural Fire Service) for a fire at the Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club,” a spokesperson for the NSW RFS said.

“Multiple crews remain on scene (as of mid-morning), working to bring the fire under control.

“There are reports of partial building collapses, and crews are expected to be on scene for a number of hours.”

In total more than 30 firefighters attended the scene to extinguish the blaze which caused much of the building’s structure to collapse.

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Local resident Celia Ramsay, who lives directly opposite the Leagues Club, woke around 6am to “see flames and black billowing smoke” coming from the building.

“The flames spread rapidly through the building,” she said.

“The fire brigade was on hand but it took about 45 minutes to get it under control.

“The flames have gone but the smoke is still billowing (at around 7:15am).”

Some nearby homes were impacted by power outages as the scene unfolded.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan described the incident as “devastating for the Nambucca community”.

“Leagues clubs everywhere are always an integral part of the community particularly in regional and rural areas,” he said.