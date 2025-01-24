Two major Council projects to open at Valla Beach



AN official opening to mark the completion of two significant Council projects will take place at 11.00am on Saturday, 1 February at Valla Reserve, Valla Beach.

The projects are the long-awaited replacement pedestrian footbridge over Deep Creek at the Valla Reserve, and a permanent stage structure at the same location.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Both are great examples of Nambucca Valley Council’s capacity to take on large construction projects in-house,” a Council spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“The pedestrian footbridge, in particular, is a highly valued walkway at this popular community location in the Nambucca Valley.”

Council demonstrated its capacity to complete complex structural projects utilising its own resources, without putting the project out to tender, with last year’s completion of the retaining wall and observation platforms on Main Beach, Nambucca Heads.

Two years ago the construction of the footbridge was contingent on the rezoning and sale of a parcel of land at Valla Beach; however public protest over the sale of the land due to its value as a wildlife corridor ultimately halted proceedings.

Alternate funding options were eventually sourced and the projects were jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Government’s Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, and the Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program, coming in at over $1.5 million.

“The opening will be attended by dignitaries, community leaders, Council staff and key stakeholders who have played pivotal roles in the delivery and success of these two projects,” the spokesperson said.

By Mick BIRTLES

