Nambucca Roosters announce Nambucca Heads RSL Club as major sponsor of 2024 senior team



THE Nambucca Roosters Rugby League Football Club have announced that their senior team’s major sponsor for 2024 is the Nambucca Heads RSL Club.

Through the Club Grants program the Roosters have been able to secure $15,000 in sponsorship for their first grade team, which will go a long way to ensuring the town’s much-loved football club remains viable to compete in the 2024 Group 2 season.

“The club assists a broad range of organisations through the Club Grants program, such as cancer support groups and the Macksville Hospital.

“We considered that getting behind the Nambucca Roosters, a rugby league club that values inclusivity and represents our town so well, was a good fit for us,” Nambucca Heads RSL Club CEO Wendy Mills told News Of The Area.

“Also, the longevity of our club is a priority for us and we hope that our link to the Roosters will assist in encouraging a younger demographic to utilise the facilities we have on offer.”

The Nambucca Roosters RLFC, reformed two years ago after a three year hiatus, has rapidly built up a solid quality player base and last year made it into the Group 2 finals series.

Nambucca Roosters RLFC President Peter Bellden told NOTA, “The last couple of years have been a big learning curve for us since we have reformed and we feel that we are now in a good place.

“We think we are poised to have a very good season and are very excited to have the RSL Club come in with this level of sponsorship that will go a long way to set us up well for this year and years to come.”

The Nambucca Roosters RLFC will field a men’s first grade, reserve grade and an U/18s team in 2024, with a ladies tackle side entered into the newly formed Group 2 Ladies Rugby League competition.

Locals that come to Coronation Park for home games will be treated to four games of rugby league action.

President of the Nambucca Heads RSL Club Board of Directors, Mrs Terri Hyslop concluded, “Our Board of Directors and staff are behind our club being linked to this great rugby league club.

“What Pete Bellden and the crew at the Roosters have been able to achieve in a few short years is wonderful.

“We are proud of them and proud to be a part of the team in this way.”

By Mick BIRTLES

