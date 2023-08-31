Nambucca Strikers secure third place with resounding 5-0 win over Coffs Coast Tigers

THE Nambucca Strikers clinched a commendable third-place finish in the Women’s Division Two South league, capping off their season with an impressive 5-0 victory over the Coffs Coast Tigers on the final matchday.

This decisive win not only marked their dominance but also secured their position in the upcoming finals.

Their next challenge awaits in a highly anticipated clash against the Woolgoolga Waves at Coronation Park this Saturday, September 2.

The match is set to be a gripping 3v4 elimination playoff, adding an extra layer of excitement to the team’s journey.

Concluding the season with a well-earned 30 points, the Strikers found themselves neck and neck with the Coffs United Lionesses, who claimed second place due to their superior goal difference of five goals.

Reflecting on this tight competition, Coach Rhys Jones shared his thoughts on the Strikers’ near miss for the second spot, which was decided by the slimmest of margins – goal difference.

“Nambucca Strikers women had a big win over Coffs Coast Tigers 5-0 on Saturday, playing their first home game in seven weeks,” he said.

“Needing a big win to challenge Coffs Lions for outright second, the team played with an attacking formation.

“Right from the start the strikers attacked and in the second minute from a corner opened the scoring through skipper Sarah Mander.

“The Strikers controlled the game through midfield and were constantly pressing the Tigers’ defence.

“It wasn’t until the 38th minute when the Tigers ventured up field that the Strikers defence were pressed when a controversial penalty was awarded which stunned everyone.

“Tigers were pretty confident of converting the spot kick but didn’t take into account who was the keeper.

“The Tigers player took the kick aiming top right corner, looked hands down would make the score one all.

“But then the Strikers keeper reacted like she had time and time again and dived across to her left to parry the ball away,” Jones said.

With a halftime score of 1-1, the halftime team talk was pivotal.

“Players all agreed that they were rushing in every aspect of attack they needed to take a touch and be more positive on the ball, which showed in the second half with four goals being added in a strong display of attacking team football.

“All of our players performed today, our strikers got all the goals with a special mention to a very hard working winger Ashleigh White who scored her first goal of senior football , which all of our players feel was the highlight of the day.

“The Tigers goalkeeper was the difference today, she played an amazing game.

“If it wasn’t for her I think the score could have been doubled,” expressed Jones.

Coach Jones reflected on the season which started on the training park at the beginning of the year.

“After a long successful year which started in January, the business end of the season is upon us.

“Strikers finished third on goal difference and now play in the finals series.

“The coach and team would like to thank all of the supporters of the team who came to games and encouraged the group all year.

“Finals football is a different beast, however the Strikers are a strong resilient team who never give up,” Jones said.

By David WIGLEY