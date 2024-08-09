Nambucca Valley Council considers Link Road, Giinagay Way intersection



PETE Rundle called for “common sense” to be applied to the T-intersection at the corner of Giinagay Way and Link Road in his presentation at Nambucca Valley Council’s general meeting last Thursday.

According to Mr Rundle, since the Pacific Highway was upgraded in 2017, traffic has reduced along Giinagay Way. This means that the layout of the intersection at Link Road no longer matches the flow of traffic, creating a danger-point for motorists.



“There have been near misses at this intersection,” he said.

“Something’s got to be done about it because it’s not really safe and it’s not fit for what the current traffic flows are.

“Visibility to the left (south) is inhibited by the sharp angle of less than 90 degrees and to the right (north) is often impacted by queuing traffic on the southbound slip road, with users treating the recently installed ‘Give Way’ signs as if they were ‘Stop’ signs,” he said.

“The traffic volume on Link Road is actually increased by extra traffic from the south,” he told Council.

He qualified this further by explaining that Nambucca Heads traffic must use the Nambucca Interchange as their sole exit and entry point while traffic which previously used Riverside Drive, now uses the Nambucca Interchange too.

“As far as I’m concerned, the best solution there would be a roundabout,” he said, acknowledging that, as Giinagay Way is a State Government-owned road, Council would not be the only decision maker in such a project.

Mayor Rhonda Hoban said since Mr Rundle’s presentation was made in the public forum, her immediate actions were limited and calling for a report would be unnecessary as Mr Rundle had addressed all relevant issues.

She agreed to make the matter of the intersection on Link Road and Giinagay Way an agenda item for the next Council meeting, seeking comment from staff and perhaps requesting Transport for NSW consider constructing a roundabout at the location.

She invited Mr Rundle to attend or make further suggestions by addressing Council again at this time.

By Ned COWIE

