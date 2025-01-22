Nana Glen Cricket Club benefits from boundaries hit by Sydney Sixers



NANA Glen Cricket Club have an extra reason to cheer on the Sydney Sixers this Big Bash season.

It’s one of three grassroots clubs in NSW to receive $100 for every boundary the Sixers score.

The initiative is the result of the Sydney Sixers and their principal partner Belong joining forces for the “Belong Bash Fund”.

The fund aims to raise up to $40,000, which will be split between the three clubs.

The money will provide essential resources, equipment, and opportunities to nurture young talent and support cricket at the grassroots level.

The other two clubs to benefit are the Leichhardt Wanderers Cricket Club and the Thornleigh Cricket Club.

Sydney Sixers player Sean Abbott emphasised the importance of initiatives such as the Belong Bash Fund.

“Grassroots cricket is where it all begins,” he said.

“Programs like the Belong Bash Fund ensure young players have the support they need to grow their skills and love for the game.

“This kind of investment in local clubs helps keep cricket thriving and inspires the future stars of the sport.”

Nana Glen Cricket Club currently sit at the top of the ladder in the Sixers Cricket League’s first grade and T20 Cup competitions, and in the Under 16s.

By Aiden BURGESS